Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $36.70. 1,504,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

