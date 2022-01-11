Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $101,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

