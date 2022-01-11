Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 226,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

