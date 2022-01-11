Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Critical Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Security National Financial 11.49% 20.39% 3.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 37.91 $322.32 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.39 $55.60 million $1.85 5.03

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $377.71, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Security National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.