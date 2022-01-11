Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

