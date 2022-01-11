Coastline Trust Co Has $3.16 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

