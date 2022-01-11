Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,191 shares of company stock worth $11,789,213. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

