CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,861 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $209,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

