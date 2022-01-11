Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GLQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,057. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

