CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of CHKGF opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.