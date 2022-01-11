Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,682 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $109,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,611,127. The firm has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

