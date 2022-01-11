CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE INE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 327,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,924. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$31.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.