CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 12,178 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

