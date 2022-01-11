CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $45.19 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $45,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

