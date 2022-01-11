CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.84 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.21.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $227.52 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day moving average is $330.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

