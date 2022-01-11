CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

