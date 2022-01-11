CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 270,030 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $27,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

RSX stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

