Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $25.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.22 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,543.46 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,725.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,773.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

