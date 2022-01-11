Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 3,778,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,837. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

