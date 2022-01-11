Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

