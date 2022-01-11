Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

CHK opened at $70.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

