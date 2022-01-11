Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

