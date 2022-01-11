Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chase were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Chase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.