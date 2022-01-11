ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $185,711.78

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $185,711.78 and $934.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

