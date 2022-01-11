Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $92.95 and last traded at $92.01, with a volume of 15721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.65.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.