Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $334.11 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.