Champion Iron Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.24.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

