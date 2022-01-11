CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

