Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.34.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU opened at $8.11 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.