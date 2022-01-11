Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

CE opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

