Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $190.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

