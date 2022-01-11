Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.