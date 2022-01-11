Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

