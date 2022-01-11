Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 986.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

