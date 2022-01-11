Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

