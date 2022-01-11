Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

ROKU opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $321.11. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.56 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

