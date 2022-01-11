CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $31.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

