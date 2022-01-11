Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and growing uptake of coronary OAS in Europe during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company sold $756 of support products for every coronary OAS sold. In total, sales of coronary support products were $2.7 million in the reported quarter. The company certified 80 new coronary users outside the United States. The company also plans to initiate the full commercial launch of the Viper cross peripheral catheter in Q2. However, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company’s fiscal first-quarter loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline in the reported quarter.”

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,150. The company has a market cap of $741.68 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

