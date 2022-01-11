Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRDF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

