Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.