Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.36.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

