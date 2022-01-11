Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of CSWC opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
