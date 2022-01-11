Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.