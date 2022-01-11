Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

COF opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

