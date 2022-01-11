Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Target Price to $33.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Immunome has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -4.43.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

