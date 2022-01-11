Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $7.40

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.80 to $7.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

