Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PKI opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.