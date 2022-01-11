Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

