Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,043 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

