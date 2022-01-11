Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.91 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.