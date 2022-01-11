Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

